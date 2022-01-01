Kapolei cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Kapolei
More about La Tour Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei
|Popular items
|Garlic Pommes Frites
|$5.50
Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter
|Crispy Goat Cheese and Beet Salad
|$11.50
Breaded Goat Cheese, Roasted Beets, Leafy Greens, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry Crisps
|Meatball Banh Mi
|$10.99
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
More about IVC
IVC
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C, Kapolei
|Popular items
|Cacao Moana Bowl
|Latte
|Mauna Kea Iced Coffee
|$7.50
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei
|Popular items
|Kalapawai Beach Burger
|$13.50
1/3 lb grilled Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles & basil aioli
|Breakfast Bagel
|$5.50
w/ egg & American Cheese
|"The Westside" Burger
|$18.00
1/2 lb Wagyu beef, bacon, pepper jack, mango BBQ sauce, tomato, romaine, crispy onions on brioche bun w/French Fries