Kapolei cafés you'll love

La Tour Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei

Avg 4.5 (868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Pommes Frites$5.50
Roasted Garlic, Fried Garlic, Garlic Butter
Crispy Goat Cheese and Beet Salad$11.50
Breaded Goat Cheese, Roasted Beets, Leafy Greens, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberry Crisps
Meatball Banh Mi$10.99
Vietnamese-Style Chicken Meatballs in Tomato Sauce, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Cucumber, Cilantro, LTC Mayo, on an Organic Rustic Baguette. Served A la Carte.
More about La Tour Cafe
IVC image

 

IVC

92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cacao Moana Bowl
Latte
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee$7.50
More about IVC
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kalapawai Beach Burger$13.50
1/3 lb grilled Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles & basil aioli
Breakfast Bagel$5.50
w/ egg & American Cheese
"The Westside" Burger$18.00
1/2 lb Wagyu beef, bacon, pepper jack, mango BBQ sauce, tomato, romaine, crispy onions on brioche bun w/French Fries
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
