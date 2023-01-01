Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Kapolei

Kapolei restaurants
Kapolei restaurants that serve carne asada

Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei

4850 Kapolei Pkwy #401, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TORTA$15.53
Served in grilled “Telera”
Bread, Garnished with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and lettuce.
CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD$16.56
Served in a large flour tortilla shell, with romaine lettuce, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo and fresh guacamole
CARNE ASADA PLATE$24.84
GRILLED 8OZ TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CHEESE ENCHILADA, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE AND WARM TORTILLAS
More about Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei
Mondo Tacos

4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
More about Mondo Tacos

