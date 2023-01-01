Carne asada tacos in Kapolei
Kapolei restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
More about Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei
Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei
4850 Kapolei Pkwy #401, Kapolei
|CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD
|$16.56
Served in a large flour tortilla shell, with romaine lettuce, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo and fresh guacamole
|2 CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$12.42
GRILLED TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION AND GUACASALSA
|3 CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$15.53
GRILLED TOP SIRLOIN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION AND GUACASALSA