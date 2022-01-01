Pies in Kapolei
Kapolei restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe
4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei
|Kouign Amann Apple Pie
|$4.90
Moani Island Bistro and Bar
91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
|Mud Pie
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei
|Curried “Cottage Pie”
|$22.00
Slow cooked ground beef w/ aromatic vegetables, cremini mushrooms, peas, mashed potato gratin eye, w/ keiki greens & Cabernet vinaigrette
|Sweet Potato Haupia Pie Square
|$7.00
|Hi Pie Cacao Nib Cookie
|$4.49
Locally made Cacao Nib Cookie from HI PIE
Ingredients:
Oats, Almond flour, Banana, Local Cacao Nib, Dried Cherries, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Himalayan Sea Salt