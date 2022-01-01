Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Kapolei

Kapolei restaurants
Kapolei restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe

4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei

Avg 4.5 (868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kouign Amann Apple Pie$4.90
More about La Tour Cafe
Moani Island Bistro and Bar image

 

Moani Island Bistro and Bar

91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mud Pie$10.00
More about Moani Island Bistro and Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried “Cottage Pie”$22.00
Slow cooked ground beef w/ aromatic vegetables, cremini mushrooms, peas, mashed potato gratin eye, w/ keiki greens & Cabernet vinaigrette
Sweet Potato Haupia Pie Square$7.00
Hi Pie Cacao Nib Cookie$4.49
Locally made Cacao Nib Cookie from HI PIE
Ingredients:
Oats, Almond flour, Banana, Local Cacao Nib, Dried Cherries, Cinnamon, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Himalayan Sea Salt
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

