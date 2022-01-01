Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Kapolei

Go
Kapolei restaurants
Toast

Kapolei restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

DB Grill Kapolei

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$24.00
Buggah iz mayjah, topped with mushrooms & onions in a white wine butter sauce
More about DB Grill Kapolei
Item pic

PIZZA

Mad Bene

4450 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop$38.00
Pono Provisions local pork, marsala jus, cremini mushrooms
More about Mad Bene
Moani Island Bistro and Bar image

 

Moani Island Bistro and Bar

91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Chop$26.00
TRUFFLE CREMINI MUSHROOM CREAM
More about Moani Island Bistro and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Supa Thai

91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Pork Chop$11.95
More about Supa Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Kapolei

Cake

Tofu Salad

Calamari

Fried Rice

Tiramisu

Avocado Toast

Fish Sandwiches

Croissants

Map

More near Kapolei to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Koloa

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Kahului

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston