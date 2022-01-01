Pork chops in Kapolei
Kapolei restaurants that serve pork chops
DB Grill Kapolei
4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei
|Pork Chop
|$24.00
Buggah iz mayjah, topped with mushrooms & onions in a white wine butter sauce
Mad Bene
4450 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
|Pork Chop
|$38.00
Pono Provisions local pork, marsala jus, cremini mushrooms
Moani Island Bistro and Bar
91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
|Pork Chop
|$26.00
TRUFFLE CREMINI MUSHROOM CREAM