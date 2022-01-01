Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kapolei

Kapolei restaurants
Kapolei restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

DB Grill Kapolei

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$9.00
Thinly Sliced Bulgogi, Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Calabrian Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
Kalua Pork Tacos$9.00
Korean style kalua pork, gochujang and miso
More about DB Grill Kapolei
Fish Tacos image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened Fresh Catch w/ flour tortillas with melted mozzarella, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, pickled onion, cilantro & chipotle crema
Fish Tacos$16.00
Blackend Fresh Catch with Corn Tortilla, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Cilantro & Chipotle Crema
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

Map

