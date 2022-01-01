Tacos in Kapolei
Kapolei restaurants that serve tacos
More about DB Grill Kapolei
DB Grill Kapolei
4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei
|Steak Tacos
|$9.00
Thinly Sliced Bulgogi, Flour Tortillas, Shredded Cabbage, Calabrian Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro
|Kalua Pork Tacos
|$9.00
Korean style kalua pork, gochujang and miso
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened Fresh Catch w/ flour tortillas with melted mozzarella, shredded cabbage, cotija cheese, pickled onion, cilantro & chipotle crema
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Blackend Fresh Catch with Corn Tortilla, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Cilantro & Chipotle Crema