Kapolei restaurants you'll love

DB Grill Kapolei
4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei
|Family Pack
|$50.00
LA Kalbi, 6 pieces of wings (Braddah, KFC, Soledad), Nanban Chicken (Garlic soy or KFC), 10 Piece Mandoo, Banchan, White Rice, House Salad
|Wings-12pc
|$22.00
Double Fried Crispy Wings
|Fried Mandoo
|$12.00
Deep Fried Mandoo, with a side of house made Korean Chili Ponzu
PIZZA
Mad Bene
4450 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
|Mafaldine Alfredo
|$19.00
Mafaldine, garlic cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian parsley
|Crispy Potato Guy
|$9.00
Calabrian chili aioli, garlic confit
|Eggplant Parm Sticks
|$12.00
the Mad Bene mozzarella stick. served with a side of house tomato sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS
4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei
|Wagyu Melt
|$10.45
Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.49
Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.
|Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus
|$12.65
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
IVC - Ko'Olina Station
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C, Kapolei
|Vintage Kona Mocha
|$7.55
Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.
|Latte
|$0.00
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
|Mauna Kea Iced Coffee
|$7.50
Espresso with sea salt caramel, gelato, and Black Sea salt
MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR
91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
|Hamburger Steak
|$25.00
"SIZZLING" ONIONS, SHIITAKE GRAVY, MOZZARELLA, SUNNYSIDE EGGS
|Kalbi
|$32.00
KIM CHEE, EWA SWEET ONION
|Pork Chop
|$26.00
TRUFFLE CREMINI MUSHROOM CREAM
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei
|Kailua Club
|$13.00
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
|French Dip
|$13.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ French Fries, au 'jus & a side of horseradish
|Kalapawai Beach Burger
|$15.00
1/3 lb grilled Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles & basil aioli
Mondo Tacos
4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.49
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.49
|Birria Taco
|$4.00
Supa Thai - 91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220
91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220, Kapolei
|Fried Chicken
|$11.95
|Jasmine White Rice
|$2.50
|Spring Roll
|$10.95
Hawaii Pot Kapolei - 4850 Kapolei Parkway
4850 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei
Jamba - 000711 - Kapolei Parkway
338 Kamokila Blvd., KAPOLEI
Hideaway Club - 1 Coral Sea Rd.
1 Coral Sea Rd., Kapolei
dickeys bbq pit - 91-710 Farrington Hwy #350
91-710 Farrington Hwy #350, Kapolei