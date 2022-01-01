Kapolei restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kapolei restaurants
  • /
  • Kapolei

Must-try Kapolei restaurants

DB Grill Kapolei image

 

DB Grill Kapolei

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Pack$50.00
LA Kalbi, 6 pieces of wings (Braddah, KFC, Soledad), Nanban Chicken (Garlic soy or KFC), 10 Piece Mandoo, Banchan, White Rice, House Salad
Wings-12pc$22.00
Double Fried Crispy Wings
Fried Mandoo$12.00
Deep Fried Mandoo, with a side of house made Korean Chili Ponzu
More about DB Grill Kapolei
Mad Bene image

PIZZA

Mad Bene

4450 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

Avg 4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mafaldine Alfredo$19.00
Mafaldine, garlic cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian parsley
Crispy Potato Guy$9.00
Calabrian chili aioli, garlic confit
Eggplant Parm Sticks$12.00
the Mad Bene mozzarella stick. served with a side of house tomato sauce.
More about Mad Bene
La Tour Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • MACARONS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS

4450 Kapolei Parkway #530, Kapolei

Avg 4.5 (868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Melt$10.45
Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Cheddar, Creamy Hoisin Parmesan Dressing, Caramelized Onions, and Jalapeños on Shokupan. Served A la Carte.
Mac & Cheese$6.49
Cheddar, Havarti and Parmesan, Bechamel, Macaroni, Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs.
Wagyu French Dip with Au Jus$12.65
Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef, Caramelized Onions, on an Organic Rustic Baguette, with Au Jus Dipping Sauce. Served A la Carte.
More about La Tour Cafe - KAPOLEI COMMONS
IVC image

 

IVC - Ko'Olina Station

92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vintage Kona Mocha$7.55
Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.
Latte$0.00
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee$7.50
Espresso with sea salt caramel, gelato, and Black Sea salt
More about IVC - Ko'Olina Station
Moani Island Bistro and Bar image

 

MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR

91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hamburger Steak$25.00
"SIZZLING" ONIONS, SHIITAKE GRAVY, MOZZARELLA, SUNNYSIDE EGGS
Kalbi$32.00
KIM CHEE, EWA SWEET ONION
Pork Chop$26.00
TRUFFLE CREMINI MUSHROOM CREAM
More about MOANI ISLAND BISTRO & BAR
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI

711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105, Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kailua Club$13.00
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
French Dip$13.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ French Fries, au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Kalapawai Beach Burger$15.00
1/3 lb grilled Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles & basil aioli
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
Mekiko Cantina image

 

Mekiko Cantina - Kapolei

92-1047 Olani Street, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Mekiko Cantina - Kapolei
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria El Ranchero

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy #501, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Taqueria El Ranchero
Consumer pic

 

Mondo Tacos

4600 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burrito$12.49
Carne Asada Burrito$13.49
Birria Taco$4.00
More about Mondo Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Supa Thai - 91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220

91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220, Kapolei

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken$11.95
Jasmine White Rice$2.50
Spring Roll$10.95
More about Supa Thai - 91-710 Farrington Hwy # B220
Restaurant banner

 

Hawaii Pot Kapolei - 4850 Kapolei Parkway

4850 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Hawaii Pot Kapolei - 4850 Kapolei Parkway
Jamba image

 

Jamba - 000711 - Kapolei Parkway

338 Kamokila Blvd., KAPOLEI

No reviews yet
More about Jamba - 000711 - Kapolei Parkway
Banner pic

 

Hideaway Club - 1 Coral Sea Rd.

1 Coral Sea Rd., Kapolei

No reviews yet
More about Hideaway Club - 1 Coral Sea Rd.
Restaurant banner

 

dickeys bbq pit - 91-710 Farrington Hwy #350

91-710 Farrington Hwy #350, Kapolei

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about dickeys bbq pit - 91-710 Farrington Hwy #350

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kapolei

Caesar Salad

Pork Chops

Cookies

Fried Rice

Chili

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Tacos

