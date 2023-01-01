Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Kapolei

Kapolei restaurants
Kapolei restaurants that serve tortas

Taqueria El Ranchero

91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy #501, Kapolei

Torta Cubana$14.00
Choice of beef or chicken, chorizo, ham sausage, egg, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, queso fresco and jalapeños.
More about Taqueria El Ranchero
Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei

4850 Kapolei Pkwy #401, Kapolei

NOPAL (CACTUS) TORTA$12.42
Served in grilled “Telera”
Bread, Garnished with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and lettuce.
CARNE ASADA TORTA$15.53
Served in grilled “Telera”
Bread, Garnished with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and lettuce.
More about Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei

