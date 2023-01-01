Tortas in Kapolei
Kapolei restaurants that serve tortas
More about Taqueria El Ranchero
Taqueria El Ranchero
91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy #501, Kapolei
|Torta Cubana
|$14.00
Choice of beef or chicken, chorizo, ham sausage, egg, avocado, lettuce, onion, tomato, queso fresco and jalapeños.
More about Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei
Paco's Tacos Cantina - Kapolei
4850 Kapolei Pkwy #401, Kapolei
|NOPAL (CACTUS) TORTA
|$12.42
Served in grilled “Telera”
Bread, Garnished with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and lettuce.
|CARNE ASADA TORTA
|$15.53
Served in grilled “Telera”
Bread, Garnished with Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and lettuce.