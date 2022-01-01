Go
Toast

Kapow! Noodle Bar

Come on in and enjoy!

RAMEN

431 Plaza Real • $$

Avg 4.2 (3785 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuna Tartare Crispy Rice$17.00
Truffle Honey Soy, Eel Sauce, Chili, Tobiko
Mongolian Brisket Bao Bun$6.00
Da Poke Bowl$19.00
Char Sui Pork Belly Bao Bun$6.00
Crispy Mushroom Bao Bun$5.00
Brisket Pad See Ew$23.00
Szechuan Pork Potstickers$12.00
Hoisin BBQ Baby Back Ribs$17.00
Plum wine, Sesame, Scallion, Chili.
Wok Charred Edamame$8.00
Soy, Garlic, Ginger, Togarashi
Five-Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

431 Plaza Real

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diplomat Cigar Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Park South Food & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Baked

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Poke Company

No reviews yet

The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston