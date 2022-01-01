Kapow! Noodle Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
519 Clematis Street
Popular Items
Location
519 Clematis Street
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pura Vida
another day in paradise where health is happiness
PLANTA
PLANTA's vision goes beyond taking animals off the plate — it exists to bring guests an uncompromising restaurant experience that champions environmental sustainability. Under chef David lee, PLANTA proudly offers fare that uses high-quality ingredients from ethical suppliers.
Hullabaloo
Come on in and enjoy!
High Dive
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF WEST PALM, HIGH DIVE IS CHEF JEREMY BEARMAN'S CREATIVE TAKE ON FAMILIAR FLAVORS & SEAFOOD CLASSICS.