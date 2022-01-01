Kapow Kitchen
Kapow Kitchen is the next evolution in quick-service restaurants. In response to the on-the-go lifestyles many of us lead, Kapow Kitchen brings gourmet, Asian & Pacific Rim cuisine to consumers in a to-go format, proving it’s the fresh ingredient, flavorful alternative to traditional over-processed, fast-food restaurants. At Kapow Kitchen, we believe relying on fresh, natural ingredients allows us to prepare healthy, flavorful food, with a side of great service. Our menu is comprised of flavors from Chef Wit’s home country of Thailand, as well as broader Southeast Asian & Pacific influences. We like to experiment with traditional Thai recipes, serving innovative dishes, with a Southeast Asian twist. Whether it’s a visit to the Kapow Kitchen at Booth’s Corner Farmers Market, or a quick bite at our Kapow Food Truck, try our unique take on quick-service Asian cuisine.
1362 naamans creek road
Popular Items
Location
1362 naamans creek road
Garnet valley PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Americana Asian Kitchen
Welcome to Americana Asian Kitchen! We are your community restaurant at 1104 Naamans Creek Road, Garnet Valley PA. Our restaurant focuses on Chinese food, Thai food, Korean food and Vietnamese food. We are proud to offer delivery to everyone in Garnet Valley, Glen Mills, Aston, Boothwyn, Marcus Hook, Chichester, North Wilmington & Chadds Ford.
Mexican Post
Serving the Brandywine community since 2001. Try our sizzling fajitas!
PLEASE NOTE: Our combos are not available for online ordering. You can still build your own combo by choosing from the A La Carte options with your desired sides. Thank you!
Capo's Pork & Sausage Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Brew HaHa
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!