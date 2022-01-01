Go
Kapow Kitchen is the next evolution in quick-service restaurants. In response to the on-the-go lifestyles many of us lead, Kapow Kitchen brings gourmet, Asian & Pacific Rim cuisine to consumers in a to-go format, proving it’s the fresh ingredient, flavorful alternative to traditional over-processed, fast-food restaurants. At Kapow Kitchen, we believe relying on fresh, natural ingredients allows us to prepare healthy, flavorful food, with a side of great service. Our menu is comprised of flavors from Chef Wit’s home country of Thailand, as well as broader Southeast Asian & Pacific influences. We like to experiment with traditional Thai recipes, serving innovative dishes, with a Southeast Asian twist. Whether it’s a visit to the Kapow Kitchen at Booth’s Corner Farmers Market, or a quick bite at our Kapow Food Truck, try our unique take on quick-service Asian cuisine.

Popular Items

Panang Curry Bowl$14.00
Spicy And Creamy Panang Curry With Zucchini, Squash, And Thai Basil. *Spicy* Add Veggie, Tofu, Chicken $1, Steak $2, Shrimp $2.5, Crab $3
Thai Noodle Pho$9.00
Thailand’s Version Of Pho From Their Vietnamese Neighbors. Thin Or Thick Rice Noodles In Our Homemade Thai Chicken Broth With Scallions, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, And Thai Herbs. Add Chicken, Tofu, Steak $1, Shrimp $1.5, Crab $3
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-Fried Rice Noodles With Egg, Tofu, And Protein In A House-Made Tamarind Sauce. Topped With Bean Sprouts, Scallions, & Peanuts (Optional).
Honey Chicken$13.00
Lightly Battered Boneless Breast Fried And Then Tossed In Chef’s Homemade Honey Sauce. Topped With Scallions, Cilantro, And Sesame Seeds.
Fried Rice$13.00
Woked Rice, Eggs, Bell Peppers, Snow Peas, And Bean Sprouts In Thai Guy’s Stir Fry Sauce. Topped With Fresh Cucumbers And Cilantro.
Kapow Roll$6.00
Our Famous Egg Roll: Stir-Fried Turkey, Shrimp, Crab, And Veggies Hand Rolled Into An Egg Roll. Served With A Side Of Delicious Thai Guy’s Chili Sauce. #1 Seller
Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.00
(4pcs) A blend of fresh cabbage, carrots, and onions with a hint of seasoning, wrapped in a deliciously flaky and crispy spring wrap
Pad See Ew$13.00
Translates To Stir-Fried Thick Rice Noodles, Broccoli, And Carrots In A Soy Sauce. It Is An Extremely Popular Thai Street Food Meal. Indulge Yourself With Ours! Add Veggie, Tofu, Chicken $1, Steak $2, Shrimp $2.5, Crab $3
Bubble Teas
Seoul Bowl$12.00
Korean Style BBQ Paired With Kimchi And Topped With Korean Sauce, Sesame Seeds, And Scallions. Choose your protein below. Fyi its best with steak
Location

Garnet valley PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
