Kapow Kitchen is the next evolution in quick-service restaurants. In response to the on-the-go lifestyles many of us lead, Kapow Kitchen brings gourmet, Asian & Pacific Rim cuisine to consumers in a to-go format, proving it’s the fresh ingredient, flavorful alternative to traditional over-processed, fast-food restaurants. At Kapow Kitchen, we believe relying on fresh, natural ingredients allows us to prepare healthy, flavorful food, with a side of great service. Our menu is comprised of flavors from Chef Wit’s home country of Thailand, as well as broader Southeast Asian & Pacific influences. We like to experiment with traditional Thai recipes, serving innovative dishes, with a Southeast Asian twist. Whether it’s a visit to the Kapow Kitchen at Booth’s Corner Farmers Market, or a quick bite at our Kapow Food Truck, try our unique take on quick-service Asian cuisine.



