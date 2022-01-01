Go
Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn

Kapu Haole, Nashville’s favorite Hawaiian/Asian Street Food destination. Delivering on comfort food that delivers on flavor and hints of the past. We offer a unique spin on dishes we grew up eating and enjoyed.

514 Rep. John Lewis Way S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mochiko Chicken Bites$10.00
Mochiko (Sweet Rice Flour) Breaded Chicken, Double Fried. Topped with Kimchi Mayo and Yaki Sauce. Side Haole Water Hot Sauce
Spam Musubi Bites$8.50
2 Spam Musubis per order. Each Musubi cut into 2 pieces.
Marinated Spam, Unagi Sauce, Sushi Rice, Furikake, Nori
Garlic Chili Oil Noods$12.00
Vegetarian, unless there is an added protein.
Sun Noodles’ Ramen Noodles, Garlic Chili Crisp, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger, & Soy Sauce.
Side Mac Salad$5.00
Our infamous house made mac salad. What else coulda ya want?
Fried Rice$12.00
Vegetarian Fried Rice, unless there is an add on protein.
Garlic, Ginger, Peas, Carrots, Onion, Scallion, Soy Sauce, Sesame Seeds & topped with Haole Water Hot Sauce Drizzle.
Katsu Spam Musubi$8.00
4 Pieces, OG Spam Musubi, breaded in tempura flour & panko, fried and then topped with Kimchi Mayo and Unagi Sauce, Scallions.
Lil Bao Buns$13.00
3 Bao Buns per order.
Choose your Protein of Char siu Pork Belly, Mochiko Chicken, Teriyaki Beef or Korean BBQ Pulled Chicken. Cucumber Pickle, Pickled Ginger, Sesame Seeds, & Scallions.
Mochiko Chx Bowl$14.00
Comes with scoop of white rice, & Cucumber Salad.
Location

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
