Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Redlands
  • /
  • Karaoke Kubo - 501 West Redlands Boulevard, Unit G
Banner picView gallery

Karaoke Kubo - 501 West Redlands Boulevard, Unit G

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

501 West Redlands Boulevard, Unit G

Redlands, CA 92373

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm

Location

501 West Redlands Boulevard, Unit G, Redlands CA 92373

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Henry's Sport Bar & Grill Redlands - 501 W Redlands Blvd STE K
orange starNo Reviews
501 W Redlands Blvd STE K Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext
Cheesewalla - 5 E Citrus Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5 E Citrus Ave Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext
Batter Rebellion
orange star4.6 • 252
5 E Citrus Ave Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext
Sosogu Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
360 Orange St Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Redlands
orange starNo Reviews
627 Orange Street Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
Uncorked on State
orange starNo Reviews
404 E. State St. Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Redlands

Hangar 24 Redlands
orange star4.3 • 1,312
1710 Sessums Drive Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000636 - Citrus Plaza
orange star4.5 • 944
27510 Lugonia Ave. Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
La Volata Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 480
1453 Ford St Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0150 - Redlands
orange star4.5 • 341
27511 San Bernardino Ave. #230 Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurantnext
Batter Rebellion
orange star4.6 • 252
5 E Citrus Ave Redlands, CA 92373
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Redlands

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Big Bear Lake

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Karaoke Kubo - 501 West Redlands Boulevard, Unit G

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston