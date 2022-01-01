Go
Kara's Cupcakes

Kara's Cupcakes makes the planet a little sweeter by creating celebratory moments with each cupcake we serve.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

3249 Scott Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Vanilla Cupcake$4.00
vanilla cupcake with sweet Madagascar bourbon vanilla frosting.
Additional Edible Custom Image/Logo Discs (after min order of 12)$1.25
Please order 30 hours in advance, giving us time to make your custom logo. Minimum order of 12 is required. Cupcakes must be ordered as well.
Please email the high resolution image in .jpeg or. png format to marina@karascupcakes.com..
If questions call us at 415-563-2253.
please make sure you name and pickup date is in the body of the email.. Thank you. Please use the notes section for any special instructions. Thanks.
Kara’s Karrot Cupcake$4.00
moist carrot cupcake with a silky soft  cream cheese frosting
Meyer Lemony Lemon Cupcake$4.00
vanilla cupcake with a tart lemon filling  and lemon buttercream frosting
Vegan Sweet Chocolate$4.50
chocolate cupcake with a sweet chocolate vegan frosting
Chocolate Velvet Cupcake$4.00
chocolate cupcake with a velvety  bittersweet chocolate buttercream
Sweet S’mores Cupcake$4.00
chocolate cupcake with a graham cracker crust  and a toasted marshmallow frosting. This cupcake is NOT available in a mini only in regular size
Vanilla Chocolate Cupcake$4.00
vanilla cupcake with a sugary  sweet chocolate frosting
Sweet Chocolate Cupcake$4.00
chocolate cupcake with a sugary sweet chocolate frosting
Red Velvet Cupcake$4.00
red velvet cake with a silky  smooth cream cheese frosting
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3249 Scott Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
