Karbach Brewing

The Restaurant & Patio is opening daily at 11am. We are currently offering full-service seating only. Space available both inside and outside. Closing hours may vary, please call head. 713-680-8886

2032 Karbach Street

Popular Items

Chicken Bites$8.00
House Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders Served with Kennebec Fries
The Greenwood$13.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Vegetables, and Garlic Hummus
Karbach Burger$15.00
We've partnered with Texas vendors 44 Farms and Cake & Bacon Bakery to bring you one of the best burgers you'll ever have. 44 Farms' Texas beef, Cake & Bacon Bakery's challah bun, cheddar cheese, BBH caramelized onions, bib lettuce, bacon aioli, served with kennebec fries
Karbach Kobb$14.00
This heaping salad is perfect for packing in the protein while still thinking about the waistline. The Kobb starts with a bed of mixed greens, and is topped with flame grilled chicken, sliced avocado, roma tomatoes, grilled red onion, bacon, hard boiled eggs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with a side of our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Korean Fried Chicken$11.00
Sweet Chili Glazed Boneless Chicken Bites, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds
Chicken Wings$14.00
1 lb. of Fried Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Thai Siracha or Buffalo-Lime Sauce, served with Carrots and Buttermilk Ranch
Everything Pretzel$9.00
Cake & Bacon Bakery Pretzel, Everything Seasoning, served with house made Beer Mustard and Beer Cheese
Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.00
Hand-cut Kennebec Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan and Herbs, served with Bacon Aioli
Clutch City Queso & Chips$9.00
Queso topped with Pico de Gallo and house made Hella Hot Sauce, served Corn Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Korean Fried Chicken Bowl$17.00
Sweet Chili Glazed Boneless Chicken Bites, Carrots, Red Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, Green Onion, Pickled Fresno Chilis, Sesame Seeds, served over Steamed White Rice
2032 Karbach Street

HOUSTON TX

Sunday10:45 am - 5:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
