KARCZMA RESTAURANT

Come in and enjoy!

136 Greenpoint Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)

Popular Items

Soup Special w Lunch
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.50
Grilled Salmon w/ Dill$17.00
Lunch Plate Special$15.00
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
Plate of Polish Specialties$17.00
Potato Pancake (VG)$11.00
Pickle Soup$5.50
Breaded Chicken Cutlet$16.00
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

136 Greenpoint Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
