Kardinal Hall

Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

722 Preston Ave Ste 101 • $$

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Sliders$8.00
two grass-fed, local beef hamburger or cheeseburger sliders, mayo, on marie bette buns
C'ville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
breaded chicken thigh tossed in house hot sauce, house slaw, & spicy ranch. Served on an abc bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw.
Salmon Salad$17.00
local greens, dates, pickled fennel, citrus wedges, crispy quinoa, grilled salmon, with a creamy parmesan dressing
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$6.00
brussels sprouts, flash-fried & tossed with sea-salt; served with house ranch.
Brie Burger$17.00
aged, local grass-fed beef, brie, caramelized onions, bacon, tarragon aioli, & arugula. Served on an abc brioche bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw.
Americana Burger$16.00
local grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, house pickles, mild cheddar, & bacon. Served on an abc brioche bun with choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Bratwurst$15.00
traditional, lager-braised, local pork bratwurst (contains dairy). served on an abc pretzel roll with german mustard on the side, choice of two toppings, and choice of belgian fries, side salad, or slaw
Kardinal Nachos$13.00
tortilla chips, white cheddar, warm beer cheese, white beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream, lettuce.
add shredded chicken 2, house chorizo 3
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
house jumbo bavarian pretzel served with german mustard
Veggie & Pesto Pasta$17.00
penne pasta, house made parmesan pesto (contains pine nuts), cream, portobello mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese
LGBTQ-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
722 Preston Ave Ste 101

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
