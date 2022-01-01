Kardinal Hall
Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
722 Preston Ave Ste 101 • $$
722 Preston Ave Ste 101
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
