Karen's Hip Hop Diner

50's Style Diner currently serving our guests via Take Out, Call ahead, and Dine In.

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

530 W State St • $$

Avg 3.9 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Bopper$10.00
1/3 lb. Burger on a Brioche Bun with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
K/S Hamburger$4.50
1/4 lb beef patty on a bun. Add toppings for no additional charge. Add cheese for 50¢ more
Buddy Holly$10.00
1/3 lb. beef patty on a Brioche Bun with Ketchup, Mustard, Tomato, and Lettuce. 2 Strips of Bacon and your Choice of Cheese - Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack
Pickle Chips$6.50
9 oz of deep fried, battered dill pickle chips
Shake$3.99
O Rings$6.50
9 oz of onion rings.
Barbra-Ann$9.50
1/3 lb. beef patty on a Brioche Bun with Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce. Choice of Cheese - Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack
Jalapeno Ranch
Love Me Tender Wrap$7.00
Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, and 1 Brakebush Chicken Tender wrapped in a Tortilla
Malt$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Themed
Seating
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

530 W State St

Fox Lake WI

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
