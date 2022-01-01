Go
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

Welcome to Karina's Cantina!

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010

Popular Items

Rib Eye Taco$7.00
Rib eye steak with guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
Enchiladas Verdes Chicken$17.50
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy verde sauce and served with rice and beans.
Baja Style Fish Taco$6.00
Fried fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$6.00
Pork carnitas with guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Grilled Fish Taco$6.00
Grilled fish with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Ceviche Karina's Plate$15.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocados in Karinaʼs signature green chile sauce with tortilla chips.
Guacamole$7.00
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$7.50
Bacon wrapped shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Beans$3.00
Location

1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010

La Jolla CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

