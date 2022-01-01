Go
Toast

Karina’s Ceviches & More

Welcome to Karina's Ceviches & More!

3731-B India Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Del Mar Taco$5.50
Octopus, scallops, shrimp with cabbage cilantro and grilled onion.
Fish Taco$4.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Surf & Turf Taco$6.50
Shrimp and ribeye steak with pico de gallo, avocado, spicy mayo served in a flour tortilla.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Taco$5.50
with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo, mango sauce served on a flour tortilla.
Ceviche Karina's Plate$14.50
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado in Karina's signature green chile sauce.
Shrimp Taco$5.50
With spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo. Served on corn tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$4.50
With guacamole, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Ceviche Karina's Tostada$6.50
Our signature ceviche with chopped shrimp, cucumber, avocado & cilantro in Karina's spicy chile serrano sauce.
Camarón Enchilado Taco$5.50
Shrimp with spicy mayo, cabbage, pico de gallo served in a corn tortilla.
Rib Eye Taco$5.50
With guacamole, cilantro, onion in a flour tortilla.
See full menu

Location

3731-B India Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shakespeare Pub

No reviews yet

The Shakespeare Pub is an authentic British Pub. All of our menu items are made from scratch in the British comfort food style found in most establishments across the isles. Our authentic Fish and Chips are a favorite amongst the locals & have won numerous awards over the years including Best Fish & Chips in the US in 2017. Our Draught & Bottled Beers reflect the most popular brands from Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe and The U.S. and we are one of the select establishments in San Diego to have a beer engine and sell a Cask-Conditioned beer, often referred to as 'real ale', for the enjoyment of our beer connoisseurs! The decor of the establishment couples the old world, English Tudor style on the interior (albeit with large picture windows) with a patio deck wrapping the exterior.in and enjoy!

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

No reviews yet

The taco shop your parents warned you about.
**Online orders are for carryout only. No dine-in allowed on online orders**

Rubicon Deli

No reviews yet

Sandwiches with personality to put a lil dapper in your day.

BCB Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston