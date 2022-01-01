Go
Karla Cuban Bakery

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

8754 SW 40th St. • $

Cheese Pastry$1.39
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.29
Señorita Azucar$2.49
Ham & Cheese Empanada$2.19
Mini Croquette Party 25$8.99
Chicken Croquette$1.49
Coconut and Cheese Pastry$1.39
Guava Pastry$1.35
Beef Empanada$2.29
Mixed Pastries Party 25$10.99
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
8754 SW 40th St.

Miami FL

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
