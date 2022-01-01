Go
Karla Cuban Bakery

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

SANDWICHES

6474 W. Flagler St. • $

Avg 4.3 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham Croquette$1.49
Bocaditos de Pasta Party 25*$9.29
Cuban Bread$1.89
Mini Croquette Party 25$8.99
Guava Pastry$1.35
Cheese Pastry$1.39
Cheese Tequeño$1.89
Tostada With Butter$1.99
Guava and Cheese Pastry$1.39
Mixed Pastries Party 25$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6474 W. Flagler St.

Miami FL

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Karla Cuban Bakery

