Karla Bakery - Doral

2000 Northwest 87th Avenue

Doral, FL 33172

Popular Items

Beef Empanada$2.29
Chicken Empanada$2.17
Guava Pastry$1.35
Guava and Cheese Pastry$1.39
Tostada With Butter$1.99
Ham & Cheese Empanada$2.19
Café con Leche Large$3.49
Ham Croquette$1.49
#2 Ham & Cheese Omelette Combo$8.79
Tortilla de Jamon y Queso, Papitas Fritas, Tostada con Mantequilla y Café con Leche
Beef Pastry$1.37
Location

2000 Northwest 87th Avenue, Doral FL 33172

Nearby restaurants

Sergio's Restaurant #6

No reviews yet

Sergios is known for the unique combination of our family’s authentic recipes with typical Cuban and American dishes. Its the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve bu the culture of “mi gente” that makes up the Sergio’s familia…Cuban roots mixed with new American culture. We know both the Spanish and the English language and we speak them interchangeably because sometimes there is nothing better than a particular Spanish word to finish a thought or describe something. Our unique personality represents the way we talk, the way we live and the way we cook. Bienvenidos a Sergios.

Piola

No reviews yet

Original Italian Pizza and Pastas

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Rice offers the freshest Mediterranean quick-service cuisine in South Florida. As a locally owned, eco-friendly eatery, we pride ourselves on legendary customer service and a commitment to our community.
At Rice we hold the simple belief that you deserve real food made from the freshest ingredients.

Shorty's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

