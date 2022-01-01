Go
Karla Cuban Bakery

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

7950 W 28th Ave. • $

Avg 3.9 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan de Bono$1.99
Ham Croquette$1.49
Tostada With Butter$1.99
Guava Pastry$1.33
Beef Empanada$2.29
Café con Leche Large$3.49
Ham & Cheese Empanada$2.19
Cheese Pastry$1.35
Chicken Croquette$1.49
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$8.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7950 W 28th Ave.

Hialeah FL

Sunday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:45 pm
