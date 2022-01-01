Karla Cuban Bakery
At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
7950 W 28th Ave. • $
7950 W 28th Ave.
Hialeah FL
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 8:45 pm
