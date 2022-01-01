Go
Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$15.00
Panko Crusted, For Two
Meatballs$20.00
with a side of mac and cheese!
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery
Poncho's Meatloaf$19.00
Served with Mushroom Gravy & Yukon Mashed Potato & Brussel Sprouts
House Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens with Red Onion, Cucumber & Tomato with a Thai Vinaigrette Dressing (Sesame Based)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken breast served with apple 'slaw and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun with a side of mixed greens and a pickle
Plate of Fries (no longer on menu!!!)$6.00
Meatballs$18.00
Poutine Fries$14.00
House Cut French Fries, Short Rib Gravy & Vermont Cheddar Cheese Curds
Basket of Fries$8.00
Location

5 W Mechanic Street

New Hope PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
