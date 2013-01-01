Karma Sushi - 14611 1/2 Ventura Blvd
Open today 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
14611 1/2 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks CA 91403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sherman Oaks
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
Mistral Sherman Oaks - 13422 Ventura Blvd
4.8 • 2,190
13422 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
View restaurant