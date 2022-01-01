Go
Karma Koffee

Come step into our little oasis and enjoy some good karma.

587 N 155th Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eternal Sunshine
Freshly ground espresso, turmeric steamed into the milk of choice along with vanilla and 100% pure maple syrup. Topped with cinnamon...delicious and beneficial!
Kosmic Krunch
Freshly roasted espresso with milk of choice along with caramel sauce, toffee nut syrup and 100% pure maple syrup.
Yin And Yang
Best of both worlds! Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice along with both dark and white chocolate sauces. SF options available
Latte
Our freshly ground espresso, steamed milk of choice and small layer of steamed milk foam on top. Add a flavor if desired
Karmaccino
Our freshly ground espresso, flavor and milk of choice blended to perfection.. Add homemade whipped cream for the win!
Glazed Donut$3.00
Bagel$1.75
Bagel Bin bagels ... enough said!!
Zen Chakra(ZC)
Traci's favorite!
Freshly ground espresso, milk of choice steamed with lavender and honey...ahhhh!
Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Legendary! We take your bagel bin bagel of choice, add egg and cheese along with your choice of breakfast meat and run it through our turbo chef oven to create a uniquely crispy melty sammy that’ll keep you coming back for more!
Karmas Classic French Toast Latte
We take our freshly roasted espresso beans, your milk of choice along with 100% pure maple syrup and brown sugar topped with cinnamon to create French toast in a cup
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
