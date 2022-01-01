Go
Karma's Coffee House

Closed today

No reviews yet

103 1st Ave NE

Cullman, AL 35055

Menu

Most Popular

Yin Frappe
$5.50
Popular
Iced Lemonade
$4.50
Popular
Sweet Home Alabama Amazebowl
$11.00

strawberries, blueberries, banana, peanut butter, nutella, homemade granola

Popular
Amazing Grace Amazebowl
$11.00

strawberries, banana, Oreos, nutella

Popular
Chai - Iced 20oz
$5.50
Popular
Sausage Balls
$1.00
Popular
Abbey Road
$12.00

chicken, pesto, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella served on croissant

Popular
King Club
$12.00

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american on toasted sourdough

Popular
Pepperoni Pizza
$10.00
Popular
Nutty Irishman - Iced 16oz
$4.75

irish cream, toffee nut, vanilla

Popular

More

Cold Brew - 20oz
$4.50
Cappuccino
$3.50
Vanilla Lavender Cold Brew
$5.50
Flavored Latte - 20oz
$5.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.50

includes one side and pickle

Hawaiian Flatbread
$12.00

ham, pineapple, pickled onions, marinara, spinach, bacon, mozzarella

Bulletproof Coffee - 12oz
$4.00

Coffee of the Day with grass fed butter and coconut oil

All hours

Call for Open Hours

