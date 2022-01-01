Go
Toast

Karvers Grille

We are not just another restaurant. We are your next-door chefs & down-the-street bartenders.
We believe in a craft approach of the highest-quality ingredients, which is why we work with local farms & partners & our chalkboards always feature specialty items that just came through the door.
From our signature flavors & daily eats, to our down-home cocktails & local drafts. We constantly look to provide you with new favorites.
We share the food we love!

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Bites$15.00
Loaded with cheddar cheese and elbow macaroni. Served with chipotle ranch.
Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
Beef burger topped with american cheddar cheese & pecan bacon
The Dutch Man$17.00
Beef burger topped with smoked gouda cheese, sauteed mushrooms, carmalized onions, pecan bacon
Taco Bowl$19.00
Crunchy taco bowl filled with cajun chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans, cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, sour cream & chipotle ranch dressing
Gourmet Mac & Cheese$16.00
Creamy & cheesy topped with toasted bread crumbs & parsley.
Boneless Wings$16.00
Bavarian Jumbo Pretzel$14.00
Served with spicy mustard, queso & honey mustard.
Build Your Own Burger$14.00
Traditional Wings$15.00
Our signature wings hand-tossed in your choice of sauce.
See full menu

Location

480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd

Holbrook NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Senor Taco Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toast Coffee House - Express

No reviews yet

Located in the lobby of the American Portfolios building at 4250 Vets Highway, we are serving up quick & delicious meals for breakfast or lunch, as well as handcrafted espresso drinks and coffees

Gotta Empanada

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston