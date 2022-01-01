Karvers Grille
We are not just another restaurant. We are your next-door chefs & down-the-street bartenders.
We believe in a craft approach of the highest-quality ingredients, which is why we work with local farms & partners & our chalkboards always feature specialty items that just came through the door.
From our signature flavors & daily eats, to our down-home cocktails & local drafts. We constantly look to provide you with new favorites.
We share the food we love!
480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd
Location
Holbrook NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
