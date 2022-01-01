Go
Toast

Kasa Indian Eatery

Vibrant Indian Flavors! | Restaurants & Catering | Serving San Francisco, Redwood City and vicinity | Home-style Indian Cooking | Thali Plates | Kati Rolls | Samosas | Chaat | Indian Beer | Gluten Free Options | Vegan & Vegetarian Options

WRAPS • SALADS

1356 Polk Street • $

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)

Popular Items

Naan Bread$4.00
Flaky flat naan bread. (contains egg)
Thali Plate$16.50
A homestyle meal with several dishes served together in one plate. The way Indians typically eat at home. Includes basmati rice, daal lentils, salad, raita, chutney, roti and choice of two entrees. *not available for reusable container
Basmati Rice$4.00
Cinnamon scented basmati rice.
Samosa$3.95
A single crunchy savory pastry stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
Naan Roll$13.00
Flaky naan bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and side of cucumber raita. (Note: Naan contains egg) *not available for reusable container
Super Kati Roll$15.00
A tasty Indian burrito. Choice of filling with chutney, garbanzo beans, onions, and basmati rice, topped with cucumber raita. Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
Samosa Cravings$9.50
Three samosas, crunchy savory pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
Roti Kati Roll$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
Kati Boxed Meal$14.95
A complete meal in a box. One Kati Roll with your choice of filling plus a side of Yogi Salad and a crunchy savory samosa with chutney. *not available for reusable container
Entree$4.00
Order a la carte side of any of our dishes. All gluten free.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1356 Polk Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday1:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ben Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

Opened in 2015 by a brother/sister team of native San Franciscans, Ben Thai Cafe strives to provide great food in an atmosphere that is fun, contemporary, and very San Francisco.

Jane on Larkin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elephant Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grubstake Diner

No reviews yet

YOU WILL LOVE IT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston