Go
A map showing the location of Kasai & Koori - Ottomanelli’s burgers

Kasai & Koori - Ottomanelli’s burgers

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

Hunter's Point South Park\n52-41 Center Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

Hunter's Point South Park\n52-41 Center Blvd, Long Island City NY 11101

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Hot Chicken Takeover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Penny Bridge

No reviews yet

A seasonal, market driven restaurant by Chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place with menu inspired by American diners and simple comfort food located in the heart of Long Island City.

Lotus + Cleaver @ Jacx & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar @ Jacx & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Kasai & Koori - Ottomanelli’s burgers

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston