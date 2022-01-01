Go
Kasai Japan Hibachi and Sushi

Come in and enjoy!
All online orders must be picked up before 9:00 pm (Mall’s food court closed at 9:00 pm)
Thank you!

2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5

Popular Items

STEAK & SHRIMP$12.95
Steak, Shrimp, Fried Rice, Broccoli, Mushroom, Zucchini, and Onion.
Extra Teriyaki Sauce$0.25
HIBACHI STEAK$8.50
Steak, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini and Onion
STEAK BOWL$7.00
Steak and Rice
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$6.50
Teriyaki Chicken and Rice
SHRIMP BOWL$7.25
Shrimp and Rice
CALIFORNIA Roll$4.95
(8pc)
STEAK & CHICKEN$11.95
Steak, Chicken, Fried Rice, Mushroom, Zucchini, and Onion.
Extra White Sauce$0.25
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL /wDrink$8.49
Fried Rice, Chicken and 20 oz. Soft Drink
Location

2701 David H. Mcleod blvd fc-5

Florence SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Miyabi Jr Express

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Hops Brewing Co.

Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!

Victors

Florence's Finest of Steaks, Wine, & Seafood!

Creekside

Come in and enjoy!

