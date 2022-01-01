Go
Kasama

1001 North Winchester Avenue • $$

Avg 4.9 (515 reviews)

Cardamom Kouign Amann$5.50
Hashbrown, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$8.25
Chicken Thigh Adobo$16.00
Boneless chicken thighs marinated in adobo sauce and grilled. Served with garlic rice and pickled green papaya.
Ube And Huckleberry Basque Cake$7.00
Buttery cake filled with use pastry cream and huckleberries **contains egg, wheat, dairy**
Hashbrown patty$2.25
Longanisa, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$9.50
Griddled longanisa sausage, egg, and cheese on a potato roll.
Filipino Breakfast$16.00
House made longanisa(Filipino sausage) or tocino (cured bbq pork), garlic fried rice, fried farm egg, and atchara (pickled papaya). Make it a combo and get both meats.
Truffle Croissant$14.00
Lumpia Shanghai$9.50
Thin Filipino egg rolls (6) served with sweet chili sauce.
Ham and Cheese Danish$7.50
Danish with raclette cheese fondue and shaved Serrano ham, and black pepper honey.
Location

1001 North Winchester Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:55 pm
