Kashin Japanese Restaurant

Online Ordering Available:
Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm Sunday 5pm-8pm

SUSHI

309 Crossroads Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$2.95
Philly Roll$9.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
#10 Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura & fresh water eel inside layered with avocado with sweet eel
Edamame$6.00
Salad with Ginger Dressing$2.95
Pork Gyoza$6.50
Five steamed then pan fried pork dumplings, served with a ponzu dipping sauce.
California Roll$6.25
Avocado and crabstick with sesame seeds on outside
Typhoon Roll$11.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado topped with tempura crunchy bits.
Aburi Salmon Roll$15.50
Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.
Rainbow Roll$15.95
Crab & cucumber wrapped with slices of salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellow tail & avocado.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

309 Crossroads Blvd

CARY NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
