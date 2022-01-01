Go
Toast

Kashira Japanese Restaurant

Specializing in contemporary Japanese takeouts

766 S. Santee St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Veggie Ramen$9.99
Creamy veggie broth with assorted vegetables
Tempura Crunch Roll$12.95
In: crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and yamagobo
Top: sesame seeds and unagi sauce
Spicy Mayo$0.25
Crispy Tuna Rice$7.99
3 pcs crispy rice, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Blue Crab Roll$8.00
Blue Crab with Avocado in Soy Paper
Red Dragon Roll$15.95
In: spicy tuna and shrimp tempura
Top: tuna, unagi, avocado and unagi sauce
California Roll$5.00
Chicken Bowl$9.00
Teriyaki Chicken with assorted veggies on top of bed of rice
Baked Scallop Roll$14.95
In: crab and avocado
Top: scallop spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Kashira Box 1$25.00
8 pieces chef's special nigiri tuna, salmon, hamachi, albacore, tsubugai, kurodai, hirame, ebi with a blue crab hand roll, edamame, and a side of tuna poke. comes with miso
See full menu

Location

766 S. Santee St.

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pink Panda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

No reviews yet

Uncle Paulie's Downtown
Place an order now for take out or delivery.

Rossoblu

No reviews yet

We are located at City Market South in downtown Los Angeles. Our menu features hand crafted pastas, wood fired meats and market fresh produce, along with a well curated wine list. Gift the experience!

Holy Basil

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Thai Bangkok Street Food Window

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston