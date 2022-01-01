Go
Kasian Boil

Austin's favorite Seafood Boil restaurant. Serving Cajun-Asian style Crawfish, Crab, Shrimp Boils tossed with seasoned butters!
Dine-in, Drive-Thru, or Delivery through our website!

13717 BURNET RD STE 250

Popular Items

Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fries$5.50
Crawfish Fries$8.50
Crawfish tails smothered in Cajun seasoned fries topped with our house magic sauce and cilantro!
Turkey Neck & Rice Box$16.00
1lb Kasian Turkey Necks over Fried Rice, 1 corn, 2 potatoes.
Chicken Egg Rolls (2)$4.50
Cabbage, carrots, green onions and veggies fried in a crispy wonton wrapper.
Steamed Rice (1)$2.00
Fried Pickles$7.50
Hush Puppies (6)$4.50
Served w/ "Magic Sauce" or Ranch
Loaded Shrimp Box$23.00
10 Shrimp over Fried Rice, 1 egg, 1 corn, 1 potato.
Location

AUSTIN TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
