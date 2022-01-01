Go
Toast

Kastoori Grill

WE ARE CASUAL RESTAURANT SPECIALIZING IN INDIAN & TIBETAN FARE WITH A LUNCH BUFFET & VEGETARIAN OPTIONS.
Relax! Enjoy our wonderful hospitality, great ambiance, good music and our food art. We thank you for the opportunity of being part of our dining experience.

GRILL

94 Stewart St • $$

Avg 4 (3300 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

94 Stewart St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Panier

No reviews yet

Fresh every day since 1983

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kanak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pink Door

No reviews yet

The Pink Door is an independently owned (never cloned, never genetically modified) restaurant that has been quietly dedicated to fresh & local Italian food since 1981. Its seafood & produce driven menu has been the central theme throughout its wildly popular domain in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston