Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

Come in and enjoy!

701 E Franklin St

Popular Items

Big Grilled Cheese$4.00
You pick the bread and cheese! Add stuff to make it even better!
Cajun Fries$3.25
Cheddar Grits$2.50
Nashville Hot Chicken$7.50
Fried chicken, KAT'S Nashville hot sauce, pickles, mayo, butter roll
Bottled Drink$2.50
Includes all bottled drinks except Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee
Bacon$2.25
Traditional Club Sandwich$8.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato - choice of mayo or honey mustard
Build Your Own Sandwich$4.00
Build your own egg sandwich, choose additional toppings
Home Fries$3.00
Regular Fries$3.25
Location

701 E Franklin St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
