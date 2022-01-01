Go
Toast

Katana Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

6060 Marshalee Dr. Ste 109

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6060 Marshalee Dr. Ste 109

Elkridge MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe EZ 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coal Fire Ellicott City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coal Fire Ellicott City

No reviews yet

Coal Fire was created in an attempt to perfect the most popular food in America...PIZZA. Our commitment to our artisan style pizza is exhibited by the freshness of our ingredients and the attention to detail taken during the preparation & cooking process. Our homemade dough is aged and hand tossed, we've created three original sauces, made daily, to please any palate, our fresh mozzarella is handmade in house daily and our Pizzaiolo brings everything together in the 900 degree coal oven.

RegionAle

No reviews yet

RegionAle was created with the goal of highlighting regionally famous American sandwiches and craft beers. These legendary sandwiches originate from across the country, including quintessential favorites such as the Maryland Crabcake, Philly Cheesesteak, and Florida Cubano. At RegionAle, we maintain the essence of these sandwiches while simultaneously modernizing them with fresh, unique ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston