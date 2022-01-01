Katana Sushi

Buck's American Cafe

Buck's American Cafe has been operating in the historic Swalwell building in Riverside Square since 1986. Built in the 1880’s the site was originally the home of one of the area’s first banks. Through the years it housed a variety of businesses including a haberdashery, and as rumor has it a speakeasy. The original Pines Tavern was located here and operated from the early 1940’s until the mid 1980’s. Remodeling for Buck’s was done with an eye to the future and respect for the past. Much of the building is original and upgrading was done to compliment the style of the era.

Our goal at Buck’s American Cafe is simple. We strive to offer our customers great food in Everett and friendly, prompt service at affordable prices in a comfortable atmosphere. We want your visit here to be enjoyable and by meeting our goals we are confident that we will see you again.

