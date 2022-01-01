Go
Toast

Katana Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

2818 Hewitt Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)

Popular Items

12th Man Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura, tobiko, cucumber. Top: avocado, ginger salsa & ponzu sauce
Crispy Firecracker *$15.50
Spicy salmon, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & green onion on crispy rice
Gyoza$7.50
Pan fried. Choice of pork or veggie
California Roll$7.00
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds
Super Rainbow *$16.50
Shrimp tempura, crab salad. Top: tuna, salmon, white fish, albacore, ebi, garlic mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, tobiko.
Katana Roll*$15.00
Salmon, avocado, tuna, cucumber, tobiko. Top: escolar, green onion & spicy mayo.
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, crab mix, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, Topped with eel sauce.
Spider Roll$10.00
Deep fried soft shell crab, crab mix, tobiko, cucumber and avocado. Topped with eel sauce.
Miso Soup$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2818 Hewitt Ave

Everett WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terracotta Red

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buck's American Cafe

No reviews yet

Buck's American Cafe has been operating in the historic Swalwell building in Riverside Square since 1986. Built in the 1880’s the site was originally the home of one of the area’s first banks. Through the years it housed a variety of businesses including a haberdashery, and as rumor has it a speakeasy. The original Pines Tavern was located here and operated from the early 1940’s until the mid 1980’s. Remodeling for Buck’s was done with an eye to the future and respect for the past. Much of the building is original and upgrading was done to compliment the style of the era.
Our goal at Buck’s American Cafe is simple. We strive to offer our customers great food in Everett and friendly, prompt service at affordable prices in a comfortable atmosphere. We want your visit here to be enjoyable and by meeting our goals we are confident that we will see you again.

Bao boss

No reviews yet

Asian fusion burgers and sandwiches, in a unique format.

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston