Kate's Food Truck
Kate's Food Truck is a large scale food truck that serves all kinds of poutines. We also have burgers, hotdogs, chicken and BBQ. We also have milkshakes, soft serve, and hard scoop ice cream. Weekly and in-season specials.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
261 VT route 15 • $
Location
261 VT route 15
Jericho VT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
