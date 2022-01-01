Go
Kate's Food Truck

Kate's Food Truck is a large scale food truck that serves all kinds of poutines. We also have burgers, hotdogs, chicken and BBQ. We also have milkshakes, soft serve, and hard scoop ice cream. Weekly and in-season specials.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

261 VT route 15 • $

Avg 5 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Dog, B.Y.O.$4.99
Build your own hot dog using any or all of our ingredients. Get creative!
Poutine$10.50
Hand cut Fries smothered in brown gravy and Maplebrook farms cheese curds
Hand cut Fries$4.00
Handcut Fries cooked in Sunflower oil
plant based friendly!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.89
Buttermilk fried Chicken sandwich, served with bread and butter pickles, additional toppings by request
Double Burger$9.39
Two house seasoned smash patties totaling 7oz served on a toasted bun. Includes free toppings
Add as many free, extra and premium toppings as you want. BYOB (burger)
House Burger$12.39
2 house seasoned patties grilled with onions and topped with lettuce, tomato, B-n-B pickles, cheddar cheese, bacon, fries (topped with fries) and house sauce
Salt n Vinegar Fries$6.50
Tossed in Salt-N-Vinegar seasoning
Onion Rings$4.50
Beer battered onion rings
Single Burger$7.89
Single house seasoned smash patty served on a butter toasted bun. Includes free toppings
Add as many free, extra and premium toppings as you want. BYOB (burger)
Chicken Tenders$13.19
1/2 LB of Vermont Country Farms buttermilk chicken tenders hand battered and fried to perfection served over hand cut fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

261 VT route 15

Jericho VT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

