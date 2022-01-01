Kathleen's Irish Pub
We are New Hampshire's destination for Irish music, live entertainment, freshly prepared Irish favorites, and creative contemporary cuisine.
FRENCH FRIES
90 Lake St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
90 Lake St
Bristol NH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BHOP
Come in and enjoy!
Village Pizza of Bristol
Come in and enjoy!
Sal's Express
Come in and enjoy!
Route 104 Diner
Come in and enjoy!