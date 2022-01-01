Go
Kathleen's Irish Pub

We are New Hampshire's destination for Irish music, live entertainment, freshly prepared Irish favorites, and creative contemporary cuisine.

FRENCH FRIES

90 Lake St • $$

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)

Popular Items

Harp Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Market fresh Haddock crusted and served golden brown, set over our crispy hand cut chips and accompanied by our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Kid/Sr Fish & Chips$8.00
Market fresh haddock served golden brown atop crispy chips.
All Day Irish Breakfast$17.00
Bangers, Crispy Rasher, Black Pudding, White Pudding, Eggs, Grilled Tomato, Mushrooms, Baked Beans and crispy chips.
New England Boiled Dinner$22.00
Traditional dinner of slow cooked corned beef, cabbage, boiled potato, carrot and parsnip.
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Fresh filet of chicken served golden brown in a Harp crusted beer batter with our Irish Whiskey dipping sauce.
Quesadilla$11.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Basic Burger$12.00
Half-pound fresh ground black angus steak.
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Fresh ground lamb combined with finely diced root vegetables in a rich rosemary gravy, topped with mashed potato and accompanied by a field green salad.
Conor's Pass$14.00
Pulled corned beef, homemade horseradish cream sauce, Swiss cheese, baked in the oven and served on a Telera roll with crispy chips.
Bangers and Mash$17.00
Irish sausages served with Bachelors Baked Beans, mashed potatoes and a touch of au jus.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

90 Lake St

Bristol NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
