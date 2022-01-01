Go
Popular Items

Aloo Chop$4.50
Fried masala potato patties
Kathmandu Wings (10pc)$12.00
Deep fried to crispy perfection, our wings can be topped with your choice of any of our sauces.
Coconut Broth (Vegan)$9.00
Steamed (10pc)$10.00
A favorite among the people of Nepal, these delicious dumplings are individually hand wrapped and steamed, and served with a choice of any of our homemade sauces.
Sekuwa$4.50
Your choice of meat, marinated in Himalayan spices, skewered and grilled. Served as a small plate.
Fish Broth$9.00
Fried (8pc)$10.00
A favorite among the people of Nepal, these delicious dumplings are individually hand wrapped and fried, and served with a choice of any of our homemade sauces.
Steamed (7pc)$8.00
A favorite among the people of Nepal, these delicious dumplings are individually hand wrapped and steamed, and served with a choice of any of our homemade sauces.
Tea Leaf Salad$4.50
A popular lunch in Burma, this salad consists of fermented tea leaves, green cabbage, tomatoes, red onions, greens and fried garlic.
Vermicelli Salad$4.50
Bean thread noodles seasoned with traditional Burmese condiments and greens. Served on a bed of lettuce. Can be enjoyed by itself or topped with your choice of protein.
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha NE 68106

Whether you're craving burgers or tacos, pizza, sushi, crepes, coffee or a stellar cocktail, we've got you covered! Order from any combination of our stellar vendors and check out all on one bill.

Come on in and enjoy!

Noli’s Pizzeria at Inner Rail is the second location of the family-owned and operated restaurant by husband and wife duo Krystin and Joel Marsh. Noli’s has perfected the art of New York-style pizza right down to the water used in the dough, resulting in pizzas that cannot be found anywhere else outside the five boroughs, and now Omaha. Serving fresh and local ingredients, the New York Neapolitan pizzeria’s menu largely sticks to the classics, plus a selection of delicious specialty pies.

Paying homage to Chef/Owner Amit Singh’s heritage, Maharani Indian Kitchen serves up a variety of modern Indian dishes in a warm and inviting setting. Menu items include kebabs, biryani, curry plates, naan, as well as their signature combo bowls, which provide a similar experience to the traditional Indian buffet. Vegetarian and vegan items are also available upon request.

