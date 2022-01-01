Go
Toast

Kathys Buffalo Bar

Come in and enjoy!

814 North Church st

No reviews yet

Location

814 North Church st

Watertown WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River Bend Resort

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mocha Vino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradiddle's Cafe

No reviews yet

Spend some time sipping your favorite coffee drinks and enjoying our tasty offerings of sweets, sandwiches and salads, all the while relaxing to the lively jazz from long ago!

Hering's Fish Bowl

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston