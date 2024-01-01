Go
Banner picView gallery

Kathy's Kitchen - 1280 Main Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1280 Main Street

Hanson, MA 02341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1280 Main Street, Hanson MA 02341

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny Macaroni's - Plymouth Street - 1300 Plymouth Street (Route 106)
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Plymouth Street (Route 106) East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurantnext
Towne Tavern & Treehouse - 242 Mattakeesett St
orange starNo Reviews
242 Mattakeesett St Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
Wicked Flavah Food Truck -
orange starNo Reviews
224 North Bedford Street East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurantnext
Perfectly Flavahd Cafe - 224 N. Bedford St
orange starNo Reviews
224 N. Bedford St East Bridgewater, MA 02333
View restaurantnext
Cape Cod Cafe Halifax - 300 Plymouth Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 Plymouth Street Halifax, MA 02338
View restaurantnext
The Meat & Cheese Project -
orange starNo Reviews
38 Highland Dr Pembroke, MA 02359
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hanson

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Weymouth

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

East Weymouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kathy's Kitchen - 1280 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston