Katie Downs

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3211 Ruston Way • $$

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich$18.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, and mayo. Served on organic multi-grain bread.
Build Your Own (My Pie- 7 in)$12.00
Fearless Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, smoked bacon, white onion, garlic, provolone cheese, and pepperoncini.
Build Your Own (12 inch)$22.00
Sicilian Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, pepperoni, and white onion.
Grilled Chicken and Mandarin Orange Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarin orange, red onion, avocado, bleu cheese crumble, and candied almond.
Started House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, red onion, house-made crouton, cucumber, sunflower seed, and tomato.
Veggie Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, green pepper, mozzarella, cucumber, tomato, mushroom, house-made crouton, black olive, red onion, green onion, and sunflower seed.
Great White Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
White sauce, chicken breast, artichoke heart, and black olive.
Veggie Pizza (12 inch)$29.00
Red sauce, green pepper, arugula, white onion, black olive, mushroom, and zucchini.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3211 Ruston Way

Tacoma WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
