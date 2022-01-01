Go
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Rock Hill

PIZZA

9568 Manchester • $$

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)

Popular Items

FIORI ARRABIATA$20.00
KATIE'S SIGNATURE FIORI NOODLE + SPICY ARRABIATA TOMATO SAUCE + WILD ARUGULA + MASCARPONE + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
BREAD SERVICE$6.00
PIZZA BIANCA + OLIO NUOVO + SEA SALT
INSALATA MISTA$14.00
ARUGULA + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + TOMATOES + PINE NUTS + BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
LEMON STROZZAPRETI$21.00
LEMON STROZZAPRETI NOODLE + CHARRED CAULIFLOWER + LEMON BUTTER + CREAM + PISTACHIOS + PECORINO
NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS$15.00
PORK & BEEF MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED + PARMIGIANO + PINE NUTS
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
FAMOUS FRIED ARTICHOKE SALAD$19.00
ROMAN FRIED ARTICHOKES + ROASTED ASPARAGUS + WILD SPRING GREENS + PISTACHIO + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + BALSAMIC VIN
EZZO PEPPERONI$21.00
OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9568 Manchester

St. Louis MO

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
