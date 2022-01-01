Go
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Town & Country

PIZZA

14171 Clayton Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1233 reviews)

Popular Items

INSALATA MISTA$14.00
ARUGULA + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO + TOMATOES + PINE NUTS + BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS$15.00
PORK & BEEF MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED + PARMIGIANO + PINE NUTS
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
EZZO PEPPERONI$21.00
OLIO NUOVO + STRACCIATELLA + EZZO PEPPERONI + WILDFLOWER HONEY + CALABRIAN CHILI PASTE
CANNELLINI BEAN DIP$11.00
PIZZA BIANCA + CANNELINNI BEAN DIP
FIORI ARRABIATA$20.00
KATIE'S SIGNATURE FIORI NOODLE + SPICY ARRABIATA TOMATO SAUCE + WILD ARUGULA + MASCARPONE + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
FAMOUS FRIED ARTICHOKE SALAD$19.00
ROMAN FRIED ARTICHOKES + ROASTED ASPARAGUS + WILD SPRING GREENS + PISTACHIO + BAETJE FARMS GOAT CHEESE + BALSAMIC VIN
LEMON STROZZAPRETI$21.00
LEMON STROZZAPRETI NOODLE + CHARRED CAULIFLOWER + LEMON BUTTER + CREAM + PISTACHIOS + PECORINO
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14171 Clayton Road

Town and Country MO

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

