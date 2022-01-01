Go
Toast

Katie's Seafood House

Come on in and enjoy the freshest seafood on the island. From the boat to your table, we cook what we catch that day.

2000 Wharf Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Skeeter's Cajun Shrimp Pastalaya$33.00
Get your shrimp fix with grilled jumbos and sautéed mediums in garlic and butter. Served on fresh fettuccine pasta in a creamy Parmesan wine sauce
3 Fish Tacos$19.00
Broiled fresh caught fish, chimichurri, slaw, lime crema, rice and black beans.
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Skewers$26.00
Lemon herb seasoned char grilled shrimp over rice, with sautéed vegetables and citrus butter sauce
Seafood Quesadillas$23.00
Freshest fish and shrimp grilled in chimichurri folded in multiple cheeses. A Meal! Served with avocado salad.
Hush Puppies$6.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp Platter$24.00
Fresh off the boat with fries, cole slaw, cocktail tartar and hush puppies.
Blue Crab Topped Mac & Cheese$14.00
Fish & Shrimp Platter$34.00
Shrimp and today’s fresh catch fried golden served with French fries, crab mac and cheese, hush puppies and coleslaw. Served with a house salad.
Buddy Burger$16.00
Double pattie, melted jack and cheddar bacon,
tomato, pickles, lettuce, onion, fries.
Snapper Wings$14.00
Deep-fried platter full of fish on the bone.
The Locals Favorite Tradition!
See full menu

Location

2000 Wharf Rd

Galveston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sunflower Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Huli Huli Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Garden Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mod Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

MOD Coffeehouse is located at the corner of Postoffice and 22nd Street in the historic Postoffice District of Galveston. We serve handcrafted beverages and treats in a Victorian building with a touch of midcentury modern charm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston