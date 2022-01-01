Go
Kati Portland

Come in and enjoy! Vegan and Vegetarian Thai Food.

2932 SE Division St

Popular Items

Tom Kha$8.50
Light coconut base with herbs, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro.
Pad Kra Prao$15.50
A street food favorite!Stir fried thai basil, red & green bell pepper, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green onions, yellow onions, and sugar snap peas in House garlic soy sauce. Add over easy egg for $2.00
Nam Khao Tod$14.00
Crispy rice with fresh herbs, red & green onions, cilantro, carrot,
A touch of glass noodles, peanuts, and a twist of lime.
Served with lettuce.
Panang$16.50
A rich house-made curry, red & green bell peppers, Thai basil, Thai young pepper corn, and lime leaves
Gang Mussaman$16.00
Mussa-muhn curry paste in coconut milk with yellow onions, potato, carrot, peanut, tomato and tamarind juice.
Kharee Pupffs$13.50
Thai style spiral curry puff filled with stir fried curry of potato, onion,carrot, and cilantro then deep fried to its perfection. Served with house pickled cucumber.
Pad Thai$15.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, and chives in our signature pad thai sauce.
Boss Special$17.00
Crispy tempeh in our sweet & tangy tamarind sauce, ginger, crispy kaffir lime leave, and steamed broccoli. Served with garlic yellow noodles.
Pad See Eew$15.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce.
Drunken Noodle$15.50
Stir fried wide rice noodles with baby corns, yellow onions, green onions, red & green bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, shiitake Mushrooms, & thai basil in house garlic soy sauce. Gluten free option available for choice of soft tofu or veggies only.
Location

2932 SE Division St

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
